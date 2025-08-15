Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Sanju Samson Reunion, Offer Two Rising Stars to Rajasthan Royals in Exchange - Report

The IPL 2026 auction is still a number of months away, but that has not stopped speculation over the future of Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, and after Chennai Super Kings a new team is reportedly interested in securing his services - 2024 IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

News reports have suggested that KKR are willing to engage in a player trade with RR, something CSK refused to do as Samson's team demanded the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja or Shivam Dube in exchange for Samson.

However, KKR's approach is different - they are reportedly willing to offer rising talents Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Ramandeep Singh in exchange of landing Samson.

Why Do KKR Want Samson?

The wicketkeeper-batter position was a major issue for KKR in the 2025 season, with neither Quinton de Kock or Rahmanullah Gurbaz convincing in the role with the bat.

The lack of runs from the top order added pressure on the middle order too and they were not able to play as freely as they did in the previous season.

What's more, Samson offers KKR a captaincy alternative to Ajinkya Rahane - even though many would argue the Mumbai batter was not the main issue in the side.

He would also slot right into the role of 'keeper and top-order batter, plugging a major hole for KKR ahead of the auction itself - even though his Rs. 18 crore price tag would weigh heavy on the side.

If the move materialises, it would be a reunion as Samson was part of KKR in 2012 when they won the title but he did not play a single game for them.

Why Did CSK Move Fall Through?

Of course, this is assuming CSK do not renew interest - although multiple reports suggest that if they are to get Samson, it won't be via the player trade deal.

The team do not like partaking in player trades and prefer doing their dealings in the auction, which is why they turned down RR's trade offers.

They retain an interest in getting Samson but would not want to do that via trade - they are happy with the players they currently have and don't want to trade anyone.