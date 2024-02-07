Advertisement

There is always excitement spewing out whenever James Anderson comes to the middle to bat. The veteran England bowler is touted by many as the greatest No.11 of all time. While most of the individuals in this position usually try to throw their bat at everything, Anderson endeavors to defend till the end and never gives his wicket away easily.

IND vs ENG: James Anderson leaves Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum bewildered

As a handy batsman with over 1000 runs in his Test career, Anderson occasionally works the ball through the boundary as well. Since it falls under the category of rare occurrence, therefore, whenever he hits a boundary, it comes as a spectacle to watch for the fans and a sight to enjoy for his teammates.

Something similar of the sort took place during the Day 4 of the 2nd Test. As England were reeling at 281/9, and the defeat was imminent, the 42-year-old came to the crease to contribute whatever he could. In his 8-ball long stay, the left-hander managed to hit a boundary off a Mukesh Kumar delivery. It was a proper top-order batter shot from England No.11. Kumar pitched it up and Anderson showcased the full face of the bat to drive it towards the mid-on region. Witnessing Anderson caressing it for a four, England captain Ben Stokes, coach Brendon McCullum, and all the others sitting in the dressing room were left in complete disbelief. Here's their reaction to Anderson's stroke.

The disbelief in the England dressing room,



including Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, when Jimmy Anderson hit four,



– A humorous moment! 😂 pic.twitter.com/JDS1BQfnmS — Yogesh Yadav (@yogeshydv03) February 5, 2024

Living up to his name once again, Anderson went not out, as England lost the match by 106 runs.

India vs England 2nd Test: Match Summary

After opting to bat first, Team India had the daunting challenge of setting up a significant total in the 1st innings. Courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton, India put on 396 on the board. From the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah stood up and dismantled the England innings with a 6-wicket haul. Buoyed by Bumrah's brilliance, India earned a lead of 143 runs. In the second innings, under pressure, Shubman Gill exhibited his mettle and scripted a century to power India to the total lead of 398. Chasing 398 was always going to be a tough ask for England, however, with the "Bazball" approach everything has seemingly become possible lately. Yet, the spin of Ashwin and the pace of Bumrah proved to be too good for defiant England batters. Hence, the bottom line has formed, which is that India have won the match by 106 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged the man of the match for taking a total of 9 scalps in the match.

