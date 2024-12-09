'Lamb To The Slaughterhouse': Ex-IND Star Skeptical Over Rohit Possibly Opening The Innings At Gabba

Rohit Sharma reacts after their loss in the second cricket test match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

The upcoming Brisbane Test will be a massive challenge for Rohit Sharma as he has a point to prove after suffering repeated setbacks. The recent outings haven't been fruitful for the Indian skipper as he has lost the previous four test matches where he led Team India. With the series now level at 1-1, Rohit and the Men in Blue have an uphill task as they move ahead in the series. However, one huge idea which involves Rohit Sharma has been put forth recently, but a former Indian cricketer has deflated it.

Former Cricket Voices Concern Over Rohit Sharma Possibly Returning To Opening Spot In Brisbane Test

Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh is not keen on the idea of seeing Rohit Sharma back in the opening spot for Team India. The idea of bringing back Rohit in the top order has been floated for the Brisbane Test, and he is not too excited to see him back there. He compares the action to putting a lamb in a slaughterhouse.

"Rohit Sharma is already short of confidence and runs. Experts urging him to open at Gabba is foolhardy, to say the least. The series is not being played in the sub-continent where he can throw his bat and get some runs. It will be lamb to the slaughterhouse if he opens," Dodda Ganesh tweeted on X [Formerly known as Twitter].

Team India Confronts Issues Post-Fall to No. 3 Position in World Test Championship

The Indian cricket team put on an outstanding display in Perth, defeating the Aussies by an overwhelming 295 runs. However, Australia levelled the series at 1-1 after defeating Team India, captained by Rohit Sharma, by ten wickets in the next Test match at Adelaide.

At this stage, the Indian Cricket Team have landed in a huge problem in terms of the WTC Standings as they are no longer in the top two spots. With a drop to third place with 57.29 percentage points, Team India's troubles have gotten worse due to South Africa's ascent in the World Test Championship Table. After losing to Australia in the second test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, the Men in Blue must win three Test matches at all costs.