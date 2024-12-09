MS Dhoni Pips Top Bollywood Celebrities, Makes History With Record-Setting Brand Endorsements

MS Dhoni continues to remain in the limelight, and the fanfare around the former India batter is never-ending. Despite stepping down from the international format in the year 2020, Dhoni continues to be a part of the IPL and makes waves with the Chennai Super Kings. MSD is one of the top IPL draws as the fans arrive in Chennai in huge numbers to watch the former India wicketkeeper-batter play. Recently, the three-time ICC title winner made history outside of the game as he surpassed top celebrities to achieve the unique feat.

MS Dhoni Continues To Make Records Off-Cricket, Pips Bollywood Celebrities To Reach Summit

As an influential name in the world of cricket, MS Dhoni continues to break records while not being active in international cricket. Recently, the former Team India wicketkeeper-batter made history outside of the cricketing realm as the master strategist grows his brand portfolio with incredible reach and staggering numbers.

MS Dhoni, the 43-year-old cricketer, made history after becoming the face of a record-setting 42 brands, as per a report from TAM Media Research. The former cricketer's value and reputation continue to grow despite his retirement as he surpassed some of the notable Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and more such notable names in the business. He recently signed a deal to become the face of a renowned tyre brand, which is now added to his growing list of portfolios which include an array of brands from various sectors. Since MS Dhoni retired from international cricket, his brand value has only grown. In terms of marketability, the renowned wicketkeeper-batter is still among the most well-known names in the sport.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni in action during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru | Image: ANI Photo

