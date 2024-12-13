Hardik Pandya Urges Security To Gently Handle Pitch Invaders, Gesture Wins Fans' Hearts | WATCH

The 2024 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has been featuring some of the Indian cricket team's premier superstars in action at the domestic tournament. Stars like Hardik Pandya and Ajinkya Rahane were featured in the recent SMAT match-up when Mumbai faced off against Baroda. During the play in Bengaluru, some fans tried to enter the pitch and Hardik's gesture towards them after the fans were escorted out of the pitch received a lot of appreciation from the fans.

Hardik Pandya Wins Hearts After Urging Security To Handle Pitch Invaders Nicely

Hardik Pandya was recently seen in action for Baroda as they faced off against Mumbai at the semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Mumbai and Baroda faced off to gain the advantage and reach the final of the SMAT T20 tournament. During the semifinal clash, three people tried to enter the pitch in an attempt to get close to the Indian all-rounder. Security personnel sprung into action and swiftly escorted them out of the pitch.

But Hardik Pandya requested the security staff to not treat the pitch invaders harshly. It prompted a loud cheer for the Indian all-rounder from the fans who were at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to attend the SMAT semifinal match-up. The gesture towards the pitch invaders, whose appearance often causes disruption in the match, has won the fans and the moment has taken over the spotlight.

Rahane Secures Win for Mumbai Over Baroda, Enters SMAT Final with 6-Wicket Triumph

With a vicious 98 that led Mumbai to a six-wicket victory over Baroda and into the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final on Friday, Ajinkya Rahane continued his T20 comeback. In the first semifinal, Rahane's explosive knock off 56 balls (11x4, 5x6) took his team to 164 for four in 17.2 overs as Mumbai bowlers chipped away at regular intervals, limiting Baroda to 158 for seven. Rahane is a classic batsman, and it was impressive to watch him play like a T20 thoroughbred. The right-hander reached his fifty in 29 balls with a huge six off pacer Hardik Pandya over mid-wicket.

Mumbai will face the winner of the second semifinal between Delhi and Madhya Pradesh in the final on Sunday.