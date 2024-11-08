India vs South Africa 1st T20I Pitch Report: Durban A Paradise For Fast Bowlers?

India and South Africa are all set to play a four match test series as the Indian Cricket Team under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav will be travelling to South Africa for the series. The first match of the series will be played tonight at 8:30PM in Durban. The highly anticipated series will be a rerun of the ICC T20 World Cup final in which India had defeated South Africa to take home the World Cup trophy. India will be having an intense battle with a new looking South Africa team led by Aiden Markram.

Here is the pitch report for the first T20I match between India and South Africa.

What The Pitch Looks Like In Durban For The First T20I

The wicket in Kingsmead, Durban has something to offer to both batters and bowlers. Historically the pitch as been a good offering to bowlers especially fast bowlers. The story changes around a bit when it comes to T20 cricket. In the shortest format, batters have been able to pile on runs at the Kingsmead, Durban pitch.

The average score that has been scored at the Durban pitch is 136 runs in the first innings which is a bit on the lower side considering the scores being made in T20I cricket these days. Batters can get high scores in Durban as recently Australia managed to chase down 191 on the ground.

As far as India is concerned, they have an excellent track record in Durban as India have won four matches at the venue.

India and South Africa's Squads For The T20I

India Squad: Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya , Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Dayal, Ravi Bishnoi, Ramandeep Singh , Jitesh Sharma