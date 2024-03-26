Advertisement

Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan recently faced some racist remarks over social media. The former India leg spinner took part in a religious event and shared a picture from there. But it did not take long for the netizens to launch racist jibes towards the former cricketer. But he did not hold back either as he bodied the critic with a retort of his own that has gone viral on the social media platform.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan hits back at trolls over racist remarks

Former India leg spinner L Sivaramakrishnan visited a temple at Mahalingapuram to celebrate an occasion. ON social media platform X (Formerly Twitter), he shared a picture with an elephant and captioned, ‘50th year of Ayyappan temple today. Mahalingapuram. Great celebration.’

50th year of Ayyappan temple today. Mahalingapuram. Great celebration pic.twitter.com/lLfhTL5ttL — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 25, 2024

However, some users began to put up racist comments over Sivaramakrishnan's image, with one of them tweeting, ‘Hii sir that elephant is more visible in night than you.’

L Siva retorted with a response, saying, 'Yes, I am dark.'

Yes, I am dark — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 25, 2024

However, it did not end there, as another user went to the extent of calling 'Kallu' in a now-deleted tweet. The leg spinner did not hold back and had a pretty savage response to the troller. 'Thumuru baap angreerez Hoga,' he responded.



L Sivaramakrishnan was recently in the trend as he called out veteran Team India spinner R Ashwin for his behaviour. On X, he lambasted Ashwin for not receiving his call or texting him back as he attempted to congratulate him for his 100th Test appearance.

'Tried calling him a few times to wish him for his 100th Test. Just cut off my call. Sent him a message, no reply. Thats the respect we former cricketers get,' L Siva tweeted.

But Ashwin took notice of it. Even though he did not respond to him directly, he had a humorous way of hitting back at Sivaramakrishnan. While responding to a troll account, Ashwin used an image of Sivaramakrishnan and wrote 'call me please,' a jibe towards the former leg spinner who criticized him for not calling him back.