Updated March 26th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan SHUTS DOWN troll who called him 'Kallu' with an absolute savage response

Former India leg spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan goes unhinged on the trolls that put racially abusive comments on him over social media.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan
Laxman Sivaramakrishnan | Image:Laxman Sivaramakrishnan
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan recently faced some racist remarks over social media. The former India leg spinner took part in a religious event and shared a picture from there. But it did not take long for the netizens to launch racist jibes towards the former cricketer. But he did not hold back either as he bodied the critic with a retort of his own that has gone viral on the social media platform.  

Also Read: Jay Shah has lengthy chat with Ishan Kishan after BCCI contract snub, Hardik smiles in background

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan hits back at trolls over racist remarks

Former India leg spinner L Sivaramakrishnan visited a temple at Mahalingapuram to celebrate an occasion. ON social media platform X (Formerly Twitter), he shared a picture with an elephant and captioned, ‘50th year of Ayyappan temple today. Mahalingapuram. Great celebration.’

However, some users began to put up racist comments over Sivaramakrishnan's image, with one of them tweeting, ‘Hii sir that elephant is more visible in night than you.’

L Siva retorted with a response, saying, 'Yes, I am dark.'

However, it did not end there, as another user went to the extent of calling 'Kallu' in a now-deleted tweet. The leg spinner did not hold back and had a pretty savage response to the troller. 'Thumuru baap angreerez Hoga,' he responded.


Also Read: 'Whenever Virat Kohli retires, people will..': Pietersen's peculiar prediction on Kohli's retirement

 L Sivaramakrishnan was recently in the trend as he called out veteran Team India spinner R Ashwin for his behaviour. On X, he lambasted Ashwin for not receiving his call or texting him back as he attempted to congratulate him for his 100th Test appearance. 

'Tried calling him a few times to wish him for his 100th Test. Just cut off my call. Sent him a message, no reply. Thats the respect we former cricketers get,' L Siva tweeted.

But Ashwin took notice of it. Even though he did not respond to him directly, he had a humorous way of hitting back at Sivaramakrishnan. While responding to a troll account, Ashwin used an image of Sivaramakrishnan and wrote 'call me please,' a jibe towards the former leg spinner who criticized him for not calling him back. 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

