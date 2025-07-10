Led By Former Australia International Joe Burns, Italy on The Cusp of Maiden T20 World Cup Appearance

The nation of Italy is not one normally associated with the sport of cricket, but the European nation are on the verge of qualifying for the T20 World 2026. The side that are led by Joe Burns, a former Australia international who switched his nationalities to play for the country of his mother, just need one result to go their way to seal their spot.

After they beat Scotland by 12 runs in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025, they are in an excellent position to top the group and thus qualify for the main tournament.

A win in their final match against the Netherlands in their final match seals their spot no matter what. Even a loss could see them go through as long as Scotland lose their final match to Jersey.

How Italy Moved One Step Closer

The Italy vs Scotland game was always seen as the key decider for this round of qualifying, with the winner putting themselves in a good position to win the group.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Italy scored 167-6 in their 20 overs thanks to a half-century from Emilio Gay, a quickfire 44 from Grant Stewart and a run-a-ball 38 by Harry Manenti.

George Munsey (72) and Richie Berrington (46) kept Scotland in the hunt but a lack of contributions from the rest of their batters meant they fell 12 runs short of the target.

"I am really proud of the boys for this moment," Burns said. "To come and beat Scotland, who are a fantastic team, is a nice reward for sacrifices our players, staff and federation have made."

ALSO READ | UAE to Host Asia Cup 2025? BCCI Reportedly Puts Massive Pressure on ACC

Burns' Comes Close to Fulfilling Family Dream

The win would have meant a lot more for Burns, who, having represented Australia in Test cricket, chose to play for Italy in 2024 as a tribute to his brother who passed away earlier that year.

Burns has since led the side with aplomb and wanted to qualify for the T20 World Cup to honour the memory of his late brother.