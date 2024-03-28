×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 18:21 IST

London is an absolute disgrace now: Kevin Pietersen stunned by viral stabbing video

Currently, Kevin Pietersen is in India for his commentary duties in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Kevin Pietersen
Kevin Pietersen | Image:IPL/X
Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has voiced his alarm following a daylight stabbing incident on a train in London. The unsettling event occurred between Shortlands and Beckenham on a train bound for Victoria last Wednesday. Local law enforcement has issued an appeal for witnesses as the victim sustained "serious injuries." 

Also Read: What happened between Hardik Pandya & Akash Ambani? Video emerges of serious chat after SRH game

Kevin Pietersen took to social media platform X to share a video of the incident, criticizing London as “a disgrace of a place.” Highlighting a series of recent daylight robberies in the capital, Pietersen expressed his growing concern over the city's safety. He also called out Sadiq Khan, the current Mayor of London, saying he must be proud of what he has created. 

Currently, Kevin Pietersen is in India for his commentary duties in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. He is working for Star Sports Network in India. Pietersen has also played in the league from 22009 to 2016 and was one of the most expensive players during his time. 

Having retired from professional cricket in March 2018, Pietersen's illustrious career includes winning four Ashes series and amassing 8,181 runs in 104 Tests.

Also Read: 'Can't understand the strategy': Hardik Pandya's decision-making gets lambasted by former cricketers

Kevin Pietersen, the former England cricket captain, is widely regarded as one of the most talented and flamboyant batsmen of his generation. Born in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Pietersen made his international debut for England in 2004 after qualifying through residency. His aggressive batting style, combined with his ability to dominate any bowling attack, quickly made him a fan favorite. 

Despite his controversial exit from the England setup and a brief and unsuccessful stint as captain, Pietersen's legacy is defined by his memorable match-winning innings, including a heroic 158 against Australia at The Oval in 2005. 

 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 18:16 IST

