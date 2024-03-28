Advertisement

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has voiced his alarm following a daylight stabbing incident on a train in London. The unsettling event occurred between Shortlands and Beckenham on a train bound for Victoria last Wednesday. Local law enforcement has issued an appeal for witnesses as the victim sustained "serious injuries."

Also Read: What happened between Hardik Pandya & Akash Ambani? Video emerges of serious chat after SRH game

Advertisement

Kevin Pietersen took to social media platform X to share a video of the incident, criticizing London as “a disgrace of a place.” Highlighting a series of recent daylight robberies in the capital, Pietersen expressed his growing concern over the city's safety. He also called out Sadiq Khan, the current Mayor of London, saying he must be proud of what he has created.

WTAF is this now in London?!?!?! London was once the most amazing city. It’s an absolute disgrace of a place.



• You cannot wear a watch of any value.

• you cannot walk around with your phone in your hand.

• women get their bags and jewellery ripped off them.

• cars get… https://t.co/6w5JL9KjuP — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 28, 2024

Currently, Kevin Pietersen is in India for his commentary duties in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. He is working for Star Sports Network in India. Pietersen has also played in the league from 22009 to 2016 and was one of the most expensive players during his time.

Having retired from professional cricket in March 2018, Pietersen's illustrious career includes winning four Ashes series and amassing 8,181 runs in 104 Tests.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Can't understand the strategy': Hardik Pandya's decision-making gets lambasted by former cricketers

Kevin Pietersen, the former England cricket captain, is widely regarded as one of the most talented and flamboyant batsmen of his generation. Born in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Pietersen made his international debut for England in 2004 after qualifying through residency. His aggressive batting style, combined with his ability to dominate any bowling attack, quickly made him a fan favorite.

Advertisement

Despite his controversial exit from the England setup and a brief and unsuccessful stint as captain, Pietersen's legacy is defined by his memorable match-winning innings, including a heroic 158 against Australia at The Oval in 2005.