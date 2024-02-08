Advertisement

India defeated England by 106 runs in the second Test, which was played from February 2–5. In their two innings, India scored 396 and 255, while England scored 253 and 292. Player of the Match Jasprit Bumrah put on an outstanding display, taking six wickets for 45 runs in addition to making six runs at the bat. During the game, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a notable 209 runs. India's success at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium was largely due to their decision to bat first after winning the toss. Star Virat Kohli has been absent from the India’s squad from the first two Tests owing to ‘personal reasons’. Fans anticipate his presence in the 3rd Test in Rajkot, but there is nothing official that the former captain will take the field or not.

Nasser Hussain is eager to see the clash between Virat Kohli and James Anderson

Virat Kohli withdrew from the first two Test matches against England for to personal reasons, leaving a noticeable void in the team. James Anderson, meanwhile, had a big influence in the Visakhapatnam Test with a five-wicket haul. There has been interest in their expected matchup on the pitch, particularly in light of Anderson's record of 10 wickets against Kohli across various international cricket formats.

Nasser Hussain said he was looking forward to Kohli and Anderson's expected battle in the current Test series between India and England. Despite missing the first Test in Hyderabad, Anderson had a significant impact with the ball when he returned for the second Test.

Over Kohli, there has been conjecture over his possible comeback for the remaining games in the series due to his absence during the first two Tests. But no firm information on his availability for the next fixtures has been given. In a Q&A session for the Daily Mail, Nasser Hussain said:

“I hope he does come back because the only thing this series has been missing is the battle between Kohli and Jimmy Anderson. I’m looking forward to that,”

In 37 matches, James Anderson has dismissed Indian batsman Virat Kohli ten times, demonstrating his strength as an opponent in international cricket. Specifically, in 25 Test matches, Anderson has claimed Kohli's wicket seven times.

The possible significance of having Kohli in the final three Tests of the series was highlighted by Nasser Hussain. He underlined the importance of Kohli's contribution to the team's success by speculating that the Indian squad may become even more fearsome and merciless as a result of his involvement. He added:

"The one thing about India is that in three of their four innings they have been a bit sloppy. I know Rahul Dravid, and he would have been ticking inside at some of the dismissals so far. India will think, ‘We keep on giving England a sniff here, let’s be more ruthless’. And the one thing Kohli is, is absolutely ruthless,"

In 45 sec all reverse sweep form virat kohli #ViratKohli𓃵 | #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/SO7MhNIiH5 — VISHAL 🇮🇳 MEENA (@_vishal_orada) February 6, 2024

India will face off against England on February 15, 2024, in the 3rd Test at Rajkot. The series currently stands at 1-1.