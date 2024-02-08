English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in New Delhi celebrates anniversary today

Today marks the anniversary of Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in New Delhi, a remarkable feat achieved in 1999.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Anil Kumble celebrates his 10-wicket haul against Pakistan
Anil Kumble celebrates his 10-wicket haul against Pakistan | Image:BCCI
Anil Kumble carved his place in cricket history with an outstanding bowling performance in the New Delhi Test. His stunning statistics of 26.3-9-74-10 in the contest demonstrated his enormous talent and expertise on the cricket pitch.

What happened on February 7, 1999?

Kumble was a thorn in the opposition's side throughout the first innings of the Test, taking four key wickets. His superb bowling performance was essential to India's victory. On February 7, 1999, Kumble created history by becoming only the third Test bowler to take 10 wickets in a single innings. This incredible event took place during the second Test of the series against Pakistan at New Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla, presently known as the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Kumble's achievement put him in exclusive list of legends, including England's Jim Laker, who accomplished the same feat against Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester in July 1956. The New Delhi Test was a critical match for India, who were down in the series after losing narrowly in the first Test in Chennai. However, Kumble's heroics with the ball swung the game in India's favour, allowing them to tie the series at 1-1.

In addition to his historic performance in the second innings, Kumble made big contributions with the bat in the first innings, taking critical wickets to assist India secure an 80-run advantage. Sadagopan Ramesh, Sourav Ganguly, and Javagal Srinath all contributed well with the bat during the match, helping Pakistan set a daunting target of 420 runs.

Pakistan began their run chase on a strong note, with to a powerful opening stand between Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi, who put on 101 runs for the first wicket in 24.2 overs. However, the momentum turned abruptly when Anil Kumble grabbed the important wicket of Afridi, who had hit 41 runs off 64 balls, including seven boundaries.

Following Afridi's removal, Pakistan's innings collapsed fast, falling to 128 for 6 in 11.5 overs. Despite Anwar's tenacious effort of 69 runs off 128 deliveries, his dismissal at the hands of Kumble harmed Pakistan's chances of a successful pursuit. Saleem Malik and skipper Wasim Akram had a short partnership, scoring 58 runs to help stabilise the innings. However, their efforts were inadequate to lead Pakistan to victory.

Anil Kumble's outstanding bowling performance resulted in statistics of 26.3-9-74-10, as he single-handedly decimated Pakistan's batting order. Kumble's outstanding performance contributed significantly to India's victory in the match, as Pakistan was finally swept out for 207 runs in 60.3 overs.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

