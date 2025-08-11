Manchester Originals vs London Spirit Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Hundred 2025 On TV And Online

London Spirit players celebrating after taking a wicket at The Hundred 2025 | Image: Instagram/@londonspirit

The Hundred 2025: Manchester Originals will square off against London Spirit in the ninth match of The Hundred Men's Competition 2025, at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Monday, August 11th.

The match between Manchester Originals and London Spirit will kick off at 11 PM IST.

Manchester Originals stand in the bottom-most spot in the standings with a net run rate of -1.922. The Manchester-based franchise is yet to bag their maiden points in the tournament.

Manchester Originals started their voyage in The Hundred 2025 with a close one-wicket defeat against Southern Brave. In their second match, the Originals suffered a nine-wicket loss against the Oval Invincibles.

Even though Manchester Originals have some top stars in their squad like Philip Salt, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, and James Anderson, but they still failed to make a prominent mark in the tournament.

On the other hand, London Spirit hold the fifth place on the standings with four points and have a net run rate of -0.907. The London-based franchise have played two matches so far, clinched one win, and conceded one defeat.

In the opening match of The Hundred 2025, London Spirit suffered a six-wicket defeat. However, they made a solid comeback in the tournament with an eight-run victory over Welsh Fire.

London Spirit have big names in their squad like Kane Williamson, David Warner, Jamie Smith, and Ollie Pope, who can change the momentum of a match at any point.

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit: Live Streaming Details

Where will the Manchester Originals vs London Spirit match of The Hundred 2025 be played?

The Manchester Originals vs London Spirit match of The Hundred 2025 will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

When will The Hundred 2025 match between Manchester Originals vs London Spirit be played?

The Hundred 2025 match between Manchester Originals vs London Spirit will take place on August 11, 2025 (Monday).

What time will the Manchester Originals vs London Spirit The Hundred 2025 match start?

The Hundred 2025 match between Manchester Originals vs London Spirit will start at 11 PM IST.

Where can you livestream Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, The Hundred 2025 match?