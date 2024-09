Published 18:10 IST, September 13th 2024

Mayank Agarwal, Pratam Singh give India A edge after Devdutt makes 92 for India D in Duleep Trophy

India A, who made 290 in their first innings, earlier bowled out their opponents for 183 despite India batter Devdutt Padikkal's valiant 92 to gain a lead of 107 runs.