Michael Clarke Hits Back At David Warner's Criticism Of Marnus Labuschagne With A No-Nonsense Take

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: The ongoing IND vs AUS Test series has produced some iconic battles between the bat and ball so far. Both the teams have been on the winning and the losing side and the contest is expect to heat up even more with three Test matches remaining. This ongoing edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy comes in at a very crucial juncture as both the teams look to seal a spot in the World Test Championship finals. Australia are on the second spot and India on the third, but every victory and loss in the series can flip the table.

Both the two teams have experienced contrasting futures in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. India defeated Australia by 295 runs in the opening Test match that was played in Perth. Australia on the other hand were quick to respond as they levelled the series 1-1 with an emphatic win at the Adelaide Oval. Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne who had been dealing with a bad run up until the Pink Ball Test match played a crucial role in Australia's series levelling victory.

Michael Clarke Hits Back At David Warner

Former Australian cricketer David Warner who is now a part of Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series' official broadcasting team was a bit critical about Labuschagne's form and said that he was not playing to his potential. 'I’m still not convinced with Marnus. I don’t think that was anywhere near what we know he’s capable of', said Warner.

Labuschagne scored a stellar 64 off 126 balls and joined forces with Nathan McSweeney and Travis Head to help Australia get a match-winning lead of 150 runs. Australia's 2015 ODI World Cup winning captain Michael Clarke defended Labuschagne and said that the fifty in Adelaide was just the calm before the storm.

'I thought that the way he found a way to get through that first night was exceptional. I don't think India got their line and length right, like they did in Perth. They were a fraction short, and a fraction wide. But, Marnus deserves a lot of credit. So does McSweeney. I think the way they let the ball go, they held their line in defence', Clarke said on ESPN.

Australia Bounce Back In Style In Adelaide