Former Australian batter Michael Hussey has dismissed speculation linking him to the role of India's head coach, stating that it is not a position he is interested in pursuing at this time. The rumors emerged as Rahul Dravid, the current head coach, is all set to step down after the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies as his contract with the BCCI is expiring in July. The BCCI has already started applications for the job and will finalise the candidate after the T20 World Cup 2024.

Michael Hussey refutes rumours of becoming India's next head coach

Despite the buzz around potential candidates, including Australian cricket legends Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer, all have expressed disinterest in taking on the high-pressure role. The BCCI, meanwhile, has denied approaching any former Australian cricketer for the position. When Michael Hussey was asked to comment on the speculations about him becoming the next India head coach, he said it's not on his radar at the moment.

“Certainly as a full-time international coach, it’s not something at this stage of my life that I’m that keen on. Out of playing, and even now, it’s not really on my radar, and I’m enjoying the balance of being able to coach as an assistant or head coach and then doing a bit of media as well," Hussey told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Michael Hussey, known for his balanced approach to life and career, emphasized his contentment with his current engagements. "I love that balance and still spending some time at home. You’d always like more time at home, but the bucket is pretty full at the moment," he added.

Beyond his involvement in the IPL, Michael Hussey serves as the head coach of Welsh Fire in The Hundred and provides commentary for Fox Cricket during the Australian home summer.

Besides the Aussies, Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara was also asked about the same, and he too firmly turned it down.

"I have not been approached, and I don't have time to commit full-time to an India coaching job. Happy with my stint with Royals, and let's see how it goes," Sangakkara said at a press conference after his team Rajasthan Royals got knocked out of IPL 2024.

(With PTI inputs)