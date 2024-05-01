Advertisement

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has once again sparked controversy with his early predictions for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in the USA and the West Indies from June 2 to 29. Vaughan's choices for the semi-finalists have left fans divided, particularly with his omission of the Indian cricket team from his list.

Michael Vaughan picks top 4 for T20 World Cup 2024

Taking to social media platforms, Michael Vaughan confidently declared England, Australia, South Africa, and the West Indies as his picks to advance to the knockout stage of the prestigious ICC event. However, his exclusion of the Indian team, often considered a powerhouse in limited-overs cricket, caught the attention of fans worldwide, particularly those from India.

My 4 Semi finalists for the T20 WC … England,Austrlalia,South Africa and the West Indies .. #T20WC2024 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan)

Michael Vaughan's predictions have historically been a point of contention among Indian cricket enthusiasts, who view his endorsements of the Indian team as jinxes. Yet, this time around, Indian fans seem to be reveling in Vaughan's snub, interpreting it as a potential blessing in disguise. The sentiment among many is that Vaughan's skepticism might just spare the Indian team from the alleged "Vaughan curse."

However, Michael Vaughan's predictions were not without flaw. A vigilant social media user pointed out a glaring error in his selections. Vaughan had chosen England, South Africa, and the West Indies to advance to the semi-finals, despite knowing that all three teams may end up being in the same group during the Super 8 stage. This oversight sparked amusement and criticism among cricket aficionados, questioning Vaughan's grasp of the tournament's format.

Lol ENG , SA , WI are in the same group of Super 8 only 2 of them qualify 😂 — Ragav 𝕏 (@ragav_x)

Whether Vaughan's predictions come to fruition or falter remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the T20 World Cup 2024 promises to deliver thrilling matches and unforgettable moments, leaving cricket enthusiasts on the edge of their seats until the very end. India will play their opening game against Ireland on June 5.