'His Time Will Be Up': Michael Vaughan Warns Karun Nair Against 'Conditional Snub' From The Indian Test Team After Another Poor Outing In Lord's

IND vs ENG: Despite a dominant performance so far in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, India continue to face problems with their number three in the Test team. India started the series by giving Sai Sudharsan his debut cap, but the move did not reap expected rewards. After losing the Headingley Test by 5 wickets, India cemented Karun Nair's place as the new number three, but the 33-year-old batter hasn't quite grabbed his chances.

Karun Nair was being looked at as someone who was desperate to write his redemption story on the highest level, but he hasn't somehow lived up to the promise so far. The Karnataka-based batter marked his return to the Indian Test team after a span of eight years courtesy of some dominant batting performances in the domestic circuit, but he is yet to find his best form in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Michael Vaughan Gives Blunt Remark on Karun Nair's Future

Karun Nair has played all the three Test matches of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, but he hasn't been able to rise up to the situation despite the opportunities that were given to him. So far, Nair has registered scores of 0, 20, 31, 26, 40, and 14 across all the six innings that he has played in the series so far.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels that time is running out for Karun thick and fast. Vaughan also added that Nair holding on to his place in the Indian team will completely depend on the outcome of the Lord's Test.

"If India win, I think he will be fine. If India lose, I think his time will be up. That's just the nature. If England lose tomorrow, there will be so many questions about two or three of the England players. I think for Karun Nair, he needs Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Jadeja to hold their nerve and get India over the line," Vaughan said on a Cricbuzz show.

India Sink Deeper After Karun Nair's Brain Fade Moment