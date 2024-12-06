'Hope You Learned Something!': Fans Burst After Starc Fires Back at Jaiswal with a HUMBLING Wicket

India vs Australia 2nd Test at Adelaide of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is underway. Rohit Sharma and co. won the toss and have opted to bat on the Day 1 of the spectacle. Well, India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal had a humbling experience when he faced the experienced Mitchell Starc in the first delivery of the game. Mitchell Starc surprised the young batter with an LBW.

Mitchell Starc's instantaneous influence in the second Test intensified the battle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a golden duck with his first pink ball delivery, reminding everyone of his agility. This followed Jaiswal's earlier jeers of Starc for bowling too slowly during the Perth game.

Starc's pink-ball Test opening performance was a master class in swing bowling. He sent Jaiswal packing, who missed the ball even trying to cover the line. The ball left him without opportunity as it straightened just enough to strike the batter's pads from the leg-stump line.

Shaking his head in bewilderment, Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to the changing room clearly annoyed. Mitchell Starc, meantime, was obviously revved up and made a strong early second Test statement. Jaiswal never even thought about going over the choice; he accepted his fate and left after a quick chat with his opening mate, KL Rahul .

Full of vitality, Starc let his performance speak for itself following the remarks exchanged in Perth. In the last game, India was under control against the Australian bowlers while Jaiswal had made fun of Starc's bowling, playfully labelling him "too slow" after his outstanding 161 in the second innings. Jaiswal was recorded by the Stump mic after he told Starc that:

“You are coming too slow at me,”