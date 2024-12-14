sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:04 IST, December 14th 2024

Mohammad Amir, Champions Trophy 2017 Star, Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir who was the star in the 2017 Champions Trophy has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohammad Amir
Mohammad Amir | Image: X- @ICC

Pakistan's hero of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, Mohammad Amir has just announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. This comes in a day after all-rounder Imad Wasim announced his retirement from the sport.  

(This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly)

