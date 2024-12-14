Published 12:04 IST, December 14th 2024
Mohammad Amir, Champions Trophy 2017 Star, Announces Retirement From International Cricket
Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir who was the star in the 2017 Champions Trophy has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohammad Amir | Image: X- @ICC
Pakistan's hero of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, Mohammad Amir has just announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. This comes in a day after all-rounder Imad Wasim announced his retirement from the sport.
(This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly)
