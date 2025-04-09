'Players Don't Want to Play IPL' - Delusional PSL Owner Makes Bizarre Comment

PSL vs IPL : The Pakistan Super League is set to start in less than 48 hours and there buzz is negligible despite all the fake promotions. Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal made a stunning statement ahead of the season sparking an unnecessary controversy.

Salman reckons PSL is the second biggest league in the world after the IPL. And he also believes it has the potential to edge IPL. But that is not it, he also goes on to claim that overseas players prefer PSL over IPL as the latter spans for two months and more.

‘Overseas players will pick PSL over IPL’

"PSL is the second-biggest league in the world after IPL, it has second-most viewership too. Overseas players will pick PSL over IPL if we start paying players more money. Players don't want to play IPL for two months," Salman told Relukattay.

Meanwhile, it is the first time when PSL dates clash with the IPL. And while there is massive buzz around the IPL in India, there is negligible buzz around the PSL.

The Karachi Kings will begin their campaign on April 12, with a home fixture against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium.

ABOUT PSLX

It is going to be the 10th edition of PSL this year. Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, and Islamabad United will be the six participating franchises. The Lahore leg of the tournament features 13 matches, including the crucial knockout stages.