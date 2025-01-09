Published 12:59 IST, January 9th 2025
Mohammed Shami Sends Stern Message to BCCI Selectors Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025, Runs Riot in VHT
Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami was in the spotlight during Bengal's Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Haryana and he came up with the goods.
Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami was in the spotlight during Bengal's Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Haryana and he came up with the goods. On Thursday against Haryana, Shami emerged as the highest wicket-taker for his side in the game. Shami picked up three wickets while conceding 61 runs in 10 overs. Shami picked up the wickets of Himanshu Rana, Dinesh Bana and Anshul Kamboj. He looked in decent rhythm during the match and that would be a positive takeaway for the selectors who would be picking a provisional squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 by January 12. Once reckons, Shami has timed his performance to perfection and would be picked for the marquee event later in the year.
He has not played a single international game since 2023 ODI World Cup after he picked up a knee injury. In that WC, Shami was the leading wicket-taker despite having missed a few games. He was one of the major reasons why India dominated in that tournament.
A couple of days back, Shami took to social media and posted a clip where he can be seen bowling in the nets. It also had a very optimistic caption where Shami claimed he is ready to win the world.
Meanwhile, Shami's fitness is important for India's upcoming white-ball season as there is much uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah's availability.
BEN vs HAR UPDATE
Batting first, Haryana posted a challenging 298 for nine. Nishant Sindhu with 64 off 67 balls was the highest-scorer. He got solid support from Parth Vats, who scored 62. At the backend, Sumit Kumar hit a quickfire 41 off 32 balls. Now, it would be interesting to see if Bengal can gun down the target.
