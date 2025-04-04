Money, Success And The IPL! Has Arrogance Crept Into Jaiswal, Already?

IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal finds himself in spotlight after his choice of moving from Mumbai to Goa became public. While initially, it was believed that the reason behind the move is purely professional - it is now believed that there is more to what actually meets the eye.

It has now come out of the camp that Jaiswal has a tiff with captain Ajinkya Rahane and that is the reason behind the move. While it is surprising to hear a piece of news of such nature, Jaiswal apparently also kicked Rahane's kitbag out of sheer anger. And all of this started after Rahane and coach of the side, Omkar Salvi, confronted the cricketer over his poor form. Jaiswal had not lived up to the billing in his previous two games.

‘Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai’

"It was a very tough decision for me. Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai. The city has made me who I am, and all my life, I will be indebted to the MCA," this is what Jaiswal had initially said.

But then, a report claimed Jaiswal's initial reason was not captaincy.

The report claimed that the relation between the two cricketers had become 'untenable'. It further claimed the 'friction' between the two Indian cricket team players started in 2022 when Rahane had sent off Jaiswal for sledging in a match.

Has Arrogance Crept Into Jaiswal?

Jaiswal comes from humble beginnings and to suddenly start shining in cricket puts one in the spotlight straightaway - which can be discomforting for most. With so much money pouring in, most cricketers get carried away - has that already happened with Jaiswal? Obviously one hopes that is not the case.