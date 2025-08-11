Months After IPL 2025 Triumph With RCB, Mo Bobat Joins The Hundred Franchise London Spirit As Director Of Cricket

Amid the ongoing The Hundred 2025, former England performance director Mo Bobat took charge as the new Director of Cricket of the London Spirits.

Mo Bobat is set to be seen in a new role just months after his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 triumph with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mo Bobat Won The IPL 2025 Title With RCB

In the recently concluded IPL 2025 season, RCB clinched their maiden title after beating Punjab Kings by six runs in the summit clash. Mo Bobat was also part of the RCB team management during the IPL 2025 season.

After joining London Spirits, Mo Bobat said it's an honour for him to be a part of the franchise. Bobat added that he will use this opportunity to change the shape of franchise cricket.

"It's an honour to join London Spirit at such an exciting time. The opportunity to shape the cricketing future of this franchise, working with MCC and our new partners, the Tech Titans, is incredibly exciting. I'm looking forward to building something special - on and off the field," Mo Bobat said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

London Spirit To Face Manchester Originals In Their Next Fixture

In the ongoing 2025 season of The Hundred, London Spirit squared off against Oval Invincibles in the opening match of the tournament. In the 1st match of The Hundred, the London-based franchise conceded a six-wicket defeat against the Invincibles.

However, the Spirits made a clinical comeback after clinching an eight-run triumph over Welsh Fire in the sixth match of the tournament.

After clinching one win and conceding a defeat, London Spirit hold the fifth place on the standings with four points and have a net run rate of -0.907.

In the upcoming ninth match of The Hundred 2025, London Spirit will lock horns against Manchester Originals at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Monday, August 11th.