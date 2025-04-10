More Setback For Rajasthan Royals; Captain Sanju Samson Fined After Loss in IPL 2025 vs Gujarat Titans

IPL 2025, GT vs RR: It was a double setback for the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday as they lost the match against Gujarat Titans and then their captain Sanju Samson was slapped with a hefty fine for slow over-rate during the match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Samson has been fined Rs 24 lakh.

It was a night to forget for the Royals at the NMS as they were outplayed by Gujarat and lost the game by a embarrassing 58 runs. Samson was fined Rs 24 lakh and not 12 lakh because this was the second time RR was slow in maintaining the over-rate. Not just Samson, the rest of the members of the side would also have to pay the fine. The other players apart from Samson would be fined Rs 6 lakh.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," an IPL media release read.

Meanwhile, following the loss, Samson reckoned they were not upto the mark with the bat nor the ball and that is what led to their downfall. Samson admitted that they were guilty of giving away 15-20 extra runs which hurt them in the end.

‘Around 15-20 runs too many in the bowling’

"Around 15-20 runs too many in the bowling. Whenever we wanted to carry the momentum we lost wickets, when me and Hetmyer were batting it was still chaseable but my wicket changed the game," Samson said at the post-match presentation.

