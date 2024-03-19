Updated March 19th, 2024 at 09:19 IST
Most number of centuries in the IPL history
Identify the players with the highest number of IPL centuries since the competition's inception in 2008.
The Indian Premier League is a thrilling cricket tournament known for its fast-paced Twenty20 format and high-scoring matches. With its reputation for explosive batting and intense contests, the IPL has captured the imagination of cricket fans worldwide. One of the most challenging achievements in the IPL is scoring a century, given the limited time of just 20 overs and the pressure to score quickly from the outset. While half-centuries are more common, reaching the coveted milestone of 100 runs requires exceptional skill and composure. Despite the formidable challenge posed by aggressive bowling in the final overs, a select group of extraordinary cricketers have risen to the occasion and etched their names in IPL history by reaching this milestone. Looking ahead, cricket enthusiasts can anticipate the excitement of IPL 2024, scheduled to commence on March 22, 2024, promising another enthralling season of top-tier cricketing action.
Players that have scored the most centuries in the IPL history
|Rank
|Player
|Mat
|Inn
|100s
|50s
|R
|HS
|1
|Virat Kohli
|237
|229
|7
|50
|7,263
|113
|2
|Chris Gayle
|142
|141
|6
|31
|4,965
|175*
|3
|Jos Buttler
|96
|95
|5
|19
|3,223
|124
|4
|KL Rahul
|118
|109
|4
|33
|4,163
|132*
|5
|David Warner
|176
|176
|4
|61
|6,397
|126
|6
|Shane Watson
|145
|141
|4
|21
|3,874
|117*
|7
|AB de Villiers
|184
|170
|3
|40
|5,162
|133*
|8
|Shubman Gill
|91
|88
|3
|18
|2,790
|129
|9
|Sanju Samson
|152
|148
|3
|20
|3,888
|119
|10
|Hashim Amla
|16
|16
|2
|3
|577
|104*
|11
|Shikhar Dhawan
|217
|216
|2
|50
|6,617
|106*
|12
|Quinton de Kock
|96
|96
|2
|20
|2,907
|140*
|13
|Ajinkya Rahane
|172
|159
|2
|30
|4,400
|105*
|14
|Brendon McCullum
|109
|109
|2
|13
|2,880
|158*
|15
|Virender Sehwag
|104
|104
|2
|16
|2,728
|122
|16
|Adam Gilchrist
|80
|80
|2
|11
|2,069
|109*
|17
|Murali Vijay
|106
|106
|2
|13
|2,619
|127
|18
|Ben Stokes
|45
|44
|2
|2
|935
|107*
Getting a century in cricket is a very difficult undertaking, regardless of the format - One Day Internationals (ODIs), Twenty20 (T20), or Test cricket. However, the unexpected nature of T20 matches frequently results in incredible performances on the pitch. From smashing six sixes in an over to bowling maiden overs and earning hat-tricks, anything seemed conceivable in this fast-paced style, with some even approaching double centuries.
Although hitting a century is rare in the Indian Premier League (IPL), several cricketers have done so many times. In this article, we'll look at the players with the most hundreds in IPL history. Stay tuned for more fascinating facts regarding century in the IPL.
Virat Kohli leads the chart with the most hundreds (seven). Kohli cemented his record with two consecutive centuries in the IPL 2023 season. Chris Gayle comes in second with six hundreds, followed by Jos Buttler in third with five centuries. Notably, both Buttler and Kohli scored four hundreds during a single IPL season.
Furthermore, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Jos Buttler are the only players to score successive century in the IPL. Chris Gayle owns the record for the quickest century in IPL history, hitting it in only 30 balls. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Manish Pandey and Jos Buttler hold the record for the slowest century, both requiring 67 balls to reach the milestone.
Brendon McCullum, playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), made history by getting the first ever century in the IPL.
