Updated March 18th, 2024 at 19:19 IST

PSL 2024 Final Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Score & Updates: Who will come out on top?

In the Final of PSL 2024, Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans and Shadab Khan's Islamabad United will lock horns against each other to decide the winner of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League. For all the updates related to the MS vs IU PSL final match, fans can tune in to republicworld.com.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IU vs MS
IU vs MS | Image: PSL
MS vs IU PSL Final Live Updates: Predicted Playing XIs
MS vs IU PSL Final Live Updates: How to watch in India?
MS vs IU PSL Final Live Updates: When and where to watch?
7: 19 IST, March 18th 2024

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (capt and wk), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir/Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ali, Abbas Afridi

Islamabad United: Alex Hales/Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (capt), Imad Wasim, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy

 


 

7: 17 IST, March 18th 2024

The live streaming of the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 final match will be available on the FanCode app and website. There will be no live telecast of the match in India. 

7: 16 IST, March 18th 2024

The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 final match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi. 

7: 13 IST, March 18th 2024

Welcome to the live blog of the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL final match, slated to kickstart at 9:30 PM IST. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

