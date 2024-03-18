Updated March 18th, 2024 at 19:19 IST

PSL 2024 Final Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Score & Updates: Who will come out on top?

In the Final of PSL 2024, Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans and Shadab Khan's Islamabad United will lock horns against each other to decide the winner of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League. For all the updates related to the MS vs IU PSL final match, fans can tune in to republicworld.com.