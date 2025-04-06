MS Dhoni Fans Hijack Manoj Tiwari's Instagram Comment Section, Troll Him Brutally For Criticizing Ex-CSK Skipper

The MS Dhoni situation is becoming extremely worrying for the Chennai Super Kings, and the match against the Delhi Capitals was another prime example of it. Like it or not, MS Dhoni isn't the same batter that he used to be, and the writing is on the wall for everybody to see. Things have now escalated to such an extent that even Dhoni fans are questioning his intent with the bat in his hands.

The legendary Dhoni came out to bat during the 11th over of Chennai Super Kings' innings against the Delhi Capitals. The required rate was pretty high, but it was MS Dhoni's batting that looked intentless, and this has irked everybody. Dhoni is still razor-sharp behind the stumps, and his hands are still the best in the world, but if he is not batting at his 100%, then Chennai has a problem.

Manoj Tiwari Gets Lambasted On Social Media For Criticizing MSD

The Chennai Super Kings won their fifth and so far their last IPL trophy in 2023, and that too under MS Dhoni's leadership. Many believe that it should've been MS Dhoni's last IPL game, as he had the fairytale ending that he deserved, but he kept on pushing things further and further, and now it has become extremely painful to see him play.

Former India and KKR player Manoj Tiwary also highlighted the same issue with Dhoni. "Forgive me if I'm being a little strict here. He should have retired after the 2023 IPL; it was his best time. With all the respect he has earned over the years, fans have not been able to see him in the last two years, and he is getting lost. Look at how the Chennai fans are reacting, coming out on the roads and giving those interviews," Manoj Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

Tiwary's comments did not sit very well with MS Dhoni fans, and they started to troll Tiwary on the basis of the number of matches he has played for India.

Chennai Super Kings In Need To Rework Batting Strategy