MS Dhoni has been making waves recently as he was seen at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. With his wife Sakshi, Dhoni travelled to Jamnagar to attend the event, with other famed cricketers also being spotted at the venue. Zaheer Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Dwayne Bravo, Suryakumar Yadav, Rashid Khan, Ishan Kishan, and more players were also seen heading for the festivities. At the event, the former Team India skipper was seen interacting with his fellow cricketers and several other esteemed guests at the function.

MS Dhoni & wife Sakshi Singh enjoy Dandiya with Dwayne Bravo, and Akash Ambani at the pre-wedding function in Jamnagar

Night two of the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities hosted a Dandiya night, where the invited guests were immersed in the groovy Gujarati dance form with sticks. On the second day of the pre-wedding festivities, a jungle-theme party took place and a Dandiya night was also held in the evening. The guests were draped in exquisite Indian attires and engaged in the dance with sticks. MS Dhoni was also seen dancing with Akash Ambani, the brother of the groom-to-be Anant. Star West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo was also dancing with them. All of them were dancing to the beats and were having the time of their lives at the uber-exquisite pre-wedding function.

Anant Ambani was also seen teaching some dandiya steps to MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo as they were seemingly struggling to dance with the sticks. But eventually, the cricketers got the groove.

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh reached Jamnagar, Gujarat on March 1st, 2023, to attend Ambani's pre-wedding bash. The Dhoni's also met with Nita and Mukesh Ambani at the function.

Many photos of the Dhoni couple became popular on social media starting with the first day of the pre-wedding function. The former Team India captain dressed in a formal outfit, while her life partner donned an incredible black saree that she looked stunning in.