Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 10:49 IST

Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat lifts Yuzvendra Chahal in her shoulders, spun him around LIKE A TOY - WATCH

In a hilarious encounter, Sangeeta Phogat lifts Yuzvendra Chahal on her shoulders and spins him around until the player requested her to put him down.

Yuzvendra Chahal & Sangeeta Phogat
Yuzvendra Chahal & Sangeeta Phogat | Image:BCCI | X (Screengrab)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal has often been in the entertainment limelight, courtesy of his wife Dhanashree Verma. The bowler has been one of the finest leg-spinners for the Indian Cricket Team and has been in the conversation for his incredible bowling skills. However, he has often been overlooked by the Senior Men's team and has been active in county cricket and other cricket leagues. Chahal was recently spotted with some reality TV show personalities at an event, where the leg-spin bowler shared a light-hearted moment with wrestler Sangeets Phogat. 

Also Read: How did batter Shreyas Iyer miss out on his annual BCCI contract? MAJOR reason reportedly disclosed

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal had his head spinning when Sangeeta Phogat spun him around on her shoulders - WATCH

On Friday, Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and wrestler Sangeeta Phogat shared a lighthearted moment during the reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's finale celebration. A video footage of their moment has gone extremely viral on social media. In the video, Phogat can be seen hoisting Chahal on her back and spinning him before the Team India leg-spin bowler asked her to stop because his head was spinning.

Advertisement

Sangeeta Phogat had previously appeared on the show and been eliminated. She did, however, partake in the celebration activities. On the other side, Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, is one of the five finalists in the dancing reality programme, which is why Chahal attended the celebration.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'They missed a trick': Indian spin icon opines on what went wrong for England's Test series defeat

Yuzvendra Chahal was among the names whose central contract was not extended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Since the team management did not make use of the leg-spinner, it was evident that the superstar bowler would lose out on his central contract soon. Since he has not been selected for the matches of the senior men's team, Chahal has been active in County Cricket and also competes for the Indian Premier League. In the 2024 season, Yuzvendra Chahal will be seen in action for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2024 season of the IPL. However, his position in the Indian Cricket team remains unclear, and he may have to compete in the domestic circuit to make a full-fledged return to the national team.

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 10:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

18 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

18 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

18 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

18 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

18 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

18 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

18 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

a day ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sangeeta Phogat lifts Yuzvendra Chahal in her shoulders, spun him around

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  2. BJP Hyd MP Candidate Slams Owaisi, Compares Old City Poverty to Somalia

    Lok Sabha Elections22 minutes ago

  3. Shreya, Shaan To Perform At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  4. Jammu & Kashmir: 4 Killed, 2 Injured as Landslide Hits House at Reasi

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. First Photos Of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant In Desi Avatars From Day 2

    Entertainment32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo