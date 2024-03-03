Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal has often been in the entertainment limelight, courtesy of his wife Dhanashree Verma. The bowler has been one of the finest leg-spinners for the Indian Cricket Team and has been in the conversation for his incredible bowling skills. However, he has often been overlooked by the Senior Men's team and has been active in county cricket and other cricket leagues. Chahal was recently spotted with some reality TV show personalities at an event, where the leg-spin bowler shared a light-hearted moment with wrestler Sangeets Phogat.

Also Read: How did batter Shreyas Iyer miss out on his annual BCCI contract? MAJOR reason reportedly disclosed

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal had his head spinning when Sangeeta Phogat spun him around on her shoulders - WATCH

On Friday, Indian cricket team spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and wrestler Sangeeta Phogat shared a lighthearted moment during the reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's finale celebration. A video footage of their moment has gone extremely viral on social media. In the video, Phogat can be seen hoisting Chahal on her back and spinning him before the Team India leg-spin bowler asked her to stop because his head was spinning.

Advertisement

Sangeeta Phogat had previously appeared on the show and been eliminated. She did, however, partake in the celebration activities. On the other side, Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, is one of the five finalists in the dancing reality programme, which is why Chahal attended the celebration.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'They missed a trick': Indian spin icon opines on what went wrong for England's Test series defeat

Yuzvendra Chahal was among the names whose central contract was not extended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Since the team management did not make use of the leg-spinner, it was evident that the superstar bowler would lose out on his central contract soon. Since he has not been selected for the matches of the senior men's team, Chahal has been active in County Cricket and also competes for the Indian Premier League. In the 2024 season, Yuzvendra Chahal will be seen in action for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2024 season of the IPL. However, his position in the Indian Cricket team remains unclear, and he may have to compete in the domestic circuit to make a full-fledged return to the national team.