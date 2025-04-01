MS Dhoni is Not Master of DRS, he is Average - AI Grok Lands Crazy Observation on Ex-CSK Captain Amid IPL 2025 Season

IPL 2025, MS Dhoni : The former CSK captain is arguably the most popular cricketer of our times. Even at 43, his popularity literally fills up the stadiums. And when he walks out to bat -there is a deafening roar across most stadiums - that is the power of Dhoni. But now, times are changing as Dhoni's bat is not doing the talking.

Despite his bat not reaping the rewards, Dhoni has been sharp behind the stumps affecting a couple of memorable stumpings already. In fact, Dhoni is so good while reviewing that the DRS is also known as the ‘Dhoni Review System’. But is he actually that good, still? A fan recently asked the question to AI Grok and the response was stunning to say the least.

Responding to a cricket fan on X, Grok AI revealed that Dhoni's success rate with DRS calls is just over 40 per cent - a fairly good rate but nothing exceptional.

In fact, the same question was asked about Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant as well.

‘Pant likely has the most incorrect DRS calls’ - AI Grok on Pant

"Rishabh Pant likely has the most incorrect DRS calls among Indian wicketkeepers, with reports citing multiple failed review suggestions, like in the 2019 T20I vs Bangladesh," Grok AI wrote in its response.

‘Dhoni, despite a 41-43 per cent success rate, has average accuracy’

"MS Dhoni, despite a 41-43 per cent success rate, has average accuracy, not exceptional. Data is limited, but Pant stands out for errors," Grok further wrote.