sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket News /
  • MS Dhoni is Not Master of DRS, he is Average - AI Grok Lands Crazy Observation on Ex-CSK Captain Amid IPL 2025 Season

Updated April 1st 2025, 12:10 IST

MS Dhoni is Not Master of DRS, he is Average - AI Grok Lands Crazy Observation on Ex-CSK Captain Amid IPL 2025 Season

IPL 2025, MS Dhoni: The former CSK captain is arguably the most popular cricketer of our times.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Dhoni with DRS
Dhoni with DRS | Image: PTI

IPL 2025, MS Dhoni : The former CSK captain is arguably the most popular cricketer of our times. Even at 43, his popularity literally fills up the stadiums. And when he walks out to bat -there is a deafening roar across most stadiums - that is the power of Dhoni. But now, times are changing as Dhoni's bat is not doing the talking. 

ALSO READ: Updated Points Table Following MI's 8 Wicket Win Over KKR

Despite his bat not reaping the rewards, Dhoni has been sharp behind the stumps affecting a couple of memorable stumpings already. In fact, Dhoni is so good while reviewing that the DRS is also known as the ‘Dhoni Review System’. But is he actually that good, still? A fan recently asked the question to AI Grok and the response was stunning to say the least. 

Responding to a cricket fan on X, Grok AI revealed that Dhoni's success rate with DRS calls is just over 40 per cent - a fairly good rate but nothing exceptional.

In fact, the same question was asked about Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant as well. 

‘Pant likely has the most incorrect DRS calls’ - AI Grok on Pant

"Rishabh Pant likely has the most incorrect DRS calls among Indian wicketkeepers, with reports citing multiple failed review suggestions, like in the 2019 T20I vs Bangladesh," Grok AI wrote in its response.

‘Dhoni, despite a 41-43 per cent success rate, has average accuracy’

"MS Dhoni, despite a 41-43 per cent success rate, has average accuracy, not exceptional. Data is limited, but Pant stands out for errors," Grok further wrote.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli's RCB Are Poor? Virender Sehwag Makes Stunning Remark

The next few matches would be interesting as Dhoni is also facing backlash over his position in the batting order. Most reckon he comes to bat way too low and that should change. Will Dhoni promote himself up the order in CSK's upcoming games? It would certainly be interesting to see what happens. 

Published April 1st 2025, 12:07 IST

IPL MS Dhoni