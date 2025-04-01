Virat Kohli's RCB Are Poor? Virender Sehwag's Stunning Remark After IPL 2025 Match Between MI-KKR

IPL 2025: Former India legend Virender Sehwag has made a demeaning remark on RCB, who are topping the points table currently. The Bengaluru-based franchise has played two games and won both. They beat Kolkata in their opening game of the season and then got the better of Chennai at Chepauk.

Now, that RCB are topping the points table, Sehwag mocked the franchise. Sehwag jokingly referred to RCB as "gareeb" (poor) for never winning the IPL.

‘Gareebon ko bhi toh rehne de’

"Gareebon ko bhi toh rehne de, photo le le thodi der. Pata nahi kitnin der gareeb log upar rahenge. (Let the poor be on top of the IPL points, let them click photos. Who knows for how long they will be at the top)," the former opener said on Cricbuzz.

The former India opener went on to clarify that he was not talking about the wealth RCB possess. Sehwag clarified that he was talking of RCB not having won a single title.

"What do you think, I was talking about money? No. They are all wealthy in terms of money. Franchises earn 400-500 crore every season. I'm not talking about that. The ones who haven't won a single trophy, I'm calling them gareeb," he added.

