sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 1st 2025, 09:58 IST

Virat Kohli's RCB Are Poor? Virender Sehwag's Stunning Remark After IPL 2025 Match Between MI-KKR

IPL 2025: Former India legend Virender Sehwag has made a demeaning remark on RCB, who are topping the points table currently.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Virat Kohli and RCB are Poor
Virat Kohli and RCB are Poor | Image: PTI

IPL 2025: Former India legend Virender Sehwag has made a demeaning remark on RCB, who are topping the points table currently. The Bengaluru-based franchise has played two games and won both. They beat Kolkata in their opening game of the season and then got the better of Chennai at Chepauk. 

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya Led MI Get First Win Of IPL 2025, Beat KKR By 8 Wickets

Now, that RCB are topping the points table, Sehwag mocked the franchise. Sehwag jokingly referred to RCB as "gareeb" (poor) for never winning the IPL.

‘Gareebon ko bhi toh rehne de’

"Gareebon ko bhi toh rehne de, photo le le thodi der. Pata nahi kitnin der gareeb log upar rahenge. (Let the poor be on top of the IPL points, let them click photos. Who knows for how long they will be at the top)," the former opener said on Cricbuzz.

The former India opener went on to clarify that he was not talking about the wealth RCB possess. Sehwag clarified that he was talking of RCB not having won a single title. 

"What do you think, I was talking about money? No. They are all wealthy in terms of money. Franchises earn 400-500 crore every season. I'm not talking about that. The ones who haven't won a single trophy, I'm calling them gareeb," he added.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane Slams KKR Teammates After Humiliating MI Defeat

Kohli in Top Form

Ever since India won the Champions Trophy 2025, or to be more precise, after his ton against Pakistan - Kohli has looked a different beast. In the opener against Kolkata, he hit a brilliant 59 off 36 balls and then against Chennai - he hit 31 off 30 balls. He would certainly be the key tro RCB's fortunes this year at the IPL. The start is good, the question is - can they carrty forward the winning momentum?

Published April 1st 2025, 09:53 IST

IPL Champions Trophy Pakistan