Published 17:29 IST, October 3rd 2024
Mudassar Nazar blasts PCB for Pakistan's downfall, wants more support for captain
Babar resigned as Pakistan captain for the second time on Wednesday, having previously stepped down last year after a disappointing performance at the 2023 ODI World Cup, following which Shaheen was appointed as the limited-overs skipper.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pakistan cricket team | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:29 IST, October 3rd 2024