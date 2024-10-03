sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:29 IST, October 3rd 2024

Mudassar Nazar blasts PCB for Pakistan's downfall, wants more support for captain

Babar resigned as Pakistan captain for the second time on Wednesday, having previously stepped down last year after a disappointing performance at the 2023 ODI World Cup, following which Shaheen was appointed as the limited-overs skipper.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan cricket team | Image: X
