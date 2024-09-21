sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:05 IST, September 21st 2024

Multan to host back-to-back test matches between England and Pakistan next month

Multan will host back-to-back test matches between Pakistan and England next month after Karachi was ruled out due to renovation work at the National Bank Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Friday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
