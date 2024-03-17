Advertisement

2009, 2011, and 2016 are the years that every RCB fan wants to keep a hold of and at the same time lose the memories of it too. The victories that the team garnered on the way to the final in each of the years may cherish the enthusiasts who off late are stuck with a 4-worded sentence - "Ee Sala Cup Namde." But the pain of losing the final can only be dealt with when the glory of winning it. Fortunately, the opportunity has come in the Royal Challengers Bangalore way, and now the only question that stands is, will Smriti Mandhana achieve what Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble could not? Can RCB make history in Women's rendition of IPL, in WPL 2024?

RCB and Smriti Mandhana on the cusp of attaining glory

Courtesy of sublime team performance, Royal Challengers Bangalore have advanced to the final of WPL 2024. They kept their calm against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the play-off and yielded the ideal output in the form of a 5-run victory. In the final, they will come across Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals. Much like RCB, DC is also searching for its first trophy ever. Thus, this Sunday one team's longing will finally come to an end. So, daggers will be drawn and the team who will play to its strengths will finally prevail. Paying heed to it, what could emerge as RCB's biggest strength in the final?

Perry is there to Parry

The biggest weapon in the RCB arsenal is none other than Ellyse Perry. The veteran Australian all-rounder has emerged as a match-winner for RCB on the most crucial occasions in WPL 2024. She will enter the final as the holder of the Orange Cap and striking wicket-taker. Perry took a 6-for against Mumbai Indians in the league match. It was one of a kind 6-wicket haul as she got all her dismissals either by cleaning them up or by LBW. Thus, there is going to be no flaw in the line and length of Ellyse Perry. Moreover, with the form that she is in with the bat, RCB has a real trump card in her.

Smriti Mandhana has to deliver in the big match

Captain Smriti Mandhana has remained inconsistent with the bat throughout the season. However, nothing matters at the stage of final. Thus, when the stakes are highest, the focus would be on Smriti Mandhana to come up with her best in the final.

If RCB strikes the right chords and whilst playing to its strength if it exposes the weakness of Delhi Capitals and corners them, then the wait of millions of fans would be over and the start of the new dawn in the RCB camp with Smriti Mandhana being the talis-woman would be marked.

