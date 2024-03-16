Advertisement

In just about a few days another enthralling IPL season will be on its way. A total of 10 teams will grind hard for almost two months, and one will eventually emerge as the winner. The said drill has taken place a total of 16 times already, and each time the franchises have to deal with the ecstasy of wins and agony of losses. Since 16 seasons have gone by a full-fledged statistic regarding which team has won most matches in IPL has been formed. Thus, let's take a look at the teams with the most wins in the Indian Premier League.

When it comes to which team has won the most matches in IPL, the names of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings being the champions 5 times each emerge as usual suspects. While it is a fact that MI and CSK are the most successful teams in IPL, who comes afterwards is difficult to pick. Moreover, which team has accumulated the least wins in its existence, no it is not RCB or DC. To quench the curiosity, here are the teams ranked from top to bottom based on total victories amassed.

1.) Mumbai Indians

The 5-time winners of the IPL, Mumbai Indians, have won the most number of matches in the esteemed league. Till now the franchise has featured in 247 matches and won 138 of them. The losses have also been plenty. MI has till now suffered a total of 105 losses.

2.) Chennai Super Kings

With a total of 131 victorious to its name, Chennai Super Kings are second in the list. The franchise has played a total of 225 matches in its entirety. The team has incurred 91 losses in the process.

3.) Kolkata Knight Riders

The two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders are the next on the list. KKR has played a total of 240 matches across 16 seasons and has won 119 of them. The team has been on the losing end 114 times, while 4 of its games have closed at a tie and 3 have ended in a no-result.

4.) Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore are 4th in the count. RCB has played a total of 242 matches and won 114 of them. Its losses are more than its wins. The team has suffered 120 losses in its existence.

5.) Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are the next in line. DC has won 105 matches out of the 239 it has played. Its loss figure is unfortunately bigger. The team has suffered 127 defeats in its life.

6.) Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are the team that has the 6th most wins in the IPL. The team has played a total of 232 matches and has won 104 of them.

7.) Rajasthan Royals

The winners of the first season haven't had a great run since then, except a season or two. Out of the 208 matches RR has played, it has won 101 of them.

8.) Sunrisers Hyderabad

The champions of the 2016 edition are at the bottom when it comes to total wins it has garnered. However, they were formed in 2012, hence, there is an anomaly in the number of matches played between SRH and other teams mentioned above. Yet, the team still has a sizeable number at its back to be added to the list.

Out of the 166 matches it has played, SRH has won only 78 of them. Its win percentage (46.99) is better than Punjab Kings (44.83) and Delhi Capitals (43.93).

The teams like Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Giants haven't been included in the list since they are fresh in the circuit, and have competed in two seasons only. Moreover, defunct franchises like Deccan Chargers, Rising Pune Super Giants, Gujarat Lions, and Kochi Tuskers Kerala, are also not being considered.

