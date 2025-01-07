'Virat Must Understand': Sunil Gavaskar Tears Into Kohli, Slams India Superstar For Creating Extra Pressure On The Team

The India vs Australia series ended in a very unfortunate way for Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir's men. Australia clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by defeating India 3-1. This is something that former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting had predicted long ago and the result of the series eventually turned out to be true. After defeating Australia in the opening Test match that was played in Perth, India looked down and out in the entire series. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were also slammed brutally for celebrating India saving the follow-on in Gabba.

But there are questions being asked about Gautam Gambhir's management skills, Rohit Sharma's captaincy and Virat Kohli's form. Kohli, in particular has been called out consistently, not only for his form but also for his conduct on the field. After the on-field scuffle that he had with Sam Konstas in the MCG Test, the Australian media and the crowd made Kohli a prime subject of their trolls. Kohli was also seen engaging with the crowd like he used to do in his younger days. This is something that hasn't gone down too well with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar who was also an official broadcaster for the IND vs AUS Test Series

Virat Kohli Leaves Sunil Gavaskar Unimpressed

Sunil Gavaskar has been a staunch critic of Virat Kohli and rightfully so. Kohli looked extremely dismal with the bat in his hands during the Australian tour. Not to forget the fact that this was Virat Kohli's fifth tour to Australia and he has always relished and performed in the conditions 'Down Under'. In his recent tour to Australia, Virat scored only 190 runs from 5 matches and 9 innings. This also includes the century that he had scored in Perth. Kohli averaged only 23.75 in the series and in many ways this can be seen as one of the primary causes of India losing the series.

Kohli has also been called out for his brash attitude on the field. Many believe that the former India captain is trying to replicate his conduct from his initial days, but even that is not helping him. Sunil Gavaskar has now slammed Kohli for his conduct and has said that he creates more pressure on the team.

'To react, that doesn't do the player any good, and in fact, it does more harm. Virat Kohli must understand that whatever he does to react to the crowd actually puts more pressure on his teammates, who also then become the target of the spectators', wrote Gavaskar in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald.

Calls Of Retirement Grow Louder Around Kohli