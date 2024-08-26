Published 07:46 IST, August 26th 2024
'New Low in Pakistan Cricket': Ahmed Shehzad Blames PCB for the Team's Downfall in Fiery Outburst
Ahmed Shehzad was disappointed with Pakistan's performance after Bangladesh won by 10 wickets, handing the Men in Green their first 10-wicket defeat at home.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Babar Azam reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the fifth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan | Image: AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
07:46 IST, August 26th 2024