Kane Williamson is over the moon as celebrations have begun in his household. The Williamson family has received a bundle of joy and happiness as the former NZ Test skipper welcomes a new member of his family. Williamson, alongside his partner, Sarah Raheem, recently revealed that they had given birth to a new life as they welcomed their third child to the world. The New Zealand cricketer welcomes his third child, a baby girl, into his family.

Kane Williamson, Sarah welcome their third child, a baby girl

New Zealand cricket star Kane Williamson took to social media to announce the birth of his baby girl child with his partner Sarah Raheem. The couple has been blessed with two children in the past, and the latest announcement will take the count to three. On Instagram, the former NZ Test Cricket Team skipper shared his gratitude as he welcomes the baby girl and is happy for her safe arrival in the world. The image features Williamson, his partner Sarah and the baby girl in Kane's arms as the couple looks at her.

"And then there was 3. Welcome to the world beautiful Girl. So grateful for your safe arrival and the exciting journey ahead." Kane Williamson captioned on Instagram.

Kane Williamson and Sarah Raheem have been together in a committed relationship since 2015, however, they haven't tied the knot yet. The couple's first child, Maggie, was born in December 2020. A few years later, in May 2022, Williamson and Sarah welcomed a baby boy into their family. He withdrew from the Sunrisers Hyderabad's remaining games for the birth of his second child in 2022.

For the birth of his baby girl, Kane Williamson withdrew from the recently concluded T20I series against Australia, which the visitors won with a clean 3-0 sweep. But Williamson was named to the New Zealand side for the two-match Test series among the two Trans-Tasman heavyweights.

Williamson will later travel to India and will be a part of the IPL 2024 season with the Gujarat Titans. Notably, Kane Williamson's second baby girl was born just days after Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their baby boy, Akaay.