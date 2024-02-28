Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 08:02 IST

Even Ravindra Jadeja becomes a fanboy! IND all-rounder poses infront of MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja poses like a fanboy as he poses infront of his CSK teammate MS Dhoni's farmhouse at Ranchi after IND's series win vs England.

Pavitra Shome
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja stands infront of MS Dhoni's farm house at Ranchi | Image:Instagram/@royalnavghan | IPLT20
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indian Cricket Team has prevailed over England in a fantastic series, credits to a combination of fresh skill and veteran senses. The Men in Blue sealed the win at Ranchi, and with a 3-1 advantage, the hosts are now the clear winners of the thrilling red-ball series. The game's most impressive player was the young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, whose composure and determination allowed him to weave crucial alliances in both innings. After the match, one of Team India's players, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, did something that every cricket fan does when they travel to Ranchi: Clicking a picture in front of MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse.

Also Read: 30-0, 17 consecutive wins at home: List of records made after India vs England 4th Test in Ranchi

Ravindra Jadeja becomes an MS Dhoni fanboy, gets his picture clicked in front of his Ranchi farmhouse gates

Team India has been basking in the series win over England after they took a 3-1 lead with the Ranchi Test win. After the conclusion of the 4th match, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja visited MS Dhoni's farmhouse in Ring Road, Ranchi. After the fourth Test, Jadeja shared some behind-the-scenes photos with his followers on his official Instagram account on Tuesday. The all-around player posted a few images of himself posing in front of MS Dhoni's farmhouse gates. Jadeja captioned the post, 'Fun to pose as a fan in front of the legend’s house.'

While it is unsure whether the cricketers have met or not, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni will be in action as teammates once again as the IPL 2024 season begins. The all-rounder smashed the winning runs for the Chennai Super Kings' title win in 2023 against the Gujarat Titans. 2024 could be the last of MS Dhoni in action at the franchise cricket league, but the official answer remains with the legendary Team India cricketer. The upcoming IPL season is brimming with anticipation as the auction has provided a lot of hype for the tournament. 

Also Read: Ishan Kishan fails to make an impactful comeback, makes 19 on return to competitive cricket

Speaking of Ravindra Jadeja, Team India will be in action at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, and it will be the ultimate Test match between the hosts and visitors, England. While India has won the Test series, they will aim to end the series on a high note.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 07:29 IST

