New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: From Live Streaming, To Squads And Predicted XI, Here's All You Need To Know

Michael Bracewell-led New Zealand will lock horns against Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan in the third ODI match of the series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The match will kick off at 3:30 AM IST. The Men in Green have already lost the series and are looking forward to win the final match of the series and end the tour on a high note.

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Here's All You Need To Know

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming Details

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI match between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played on Saturday, April 5th, 2025.

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI match between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI game start?

The third ODI match between New Zealand and Pakistan will start at 3:30 AM IST. While the toss will take place at 3 AM IST.

Which channel will broadcast the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI match?

The third ODI match between New Zealand and Pakistan will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd ODI be live streamed?

The Sony LIV app will live stream the third ODI match between New Zealand and Pakistan.

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Squads

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (Wk/C), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Akif Javed, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Irfan Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali.

New Zealand Squad: Rhys Mariu, Nick Kelly, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (C), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay (Wk), Nathan Smith, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke, Will Young, Tim Seifert, Adithya Ashok.

New Zealand vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Predicted XIs

New Zealand Probable XI: Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (WK), Michael Bracewell (C), Nick Kelly, Muhammad Abbas, Nathan Smith, William O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy.