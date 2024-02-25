Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

'Next MS Dhoni in the making': Dhruv Jurel's grit earns ENORMOUS praise from veteran Sunil Gavaskar

As Dhruv Jurel makes 90 runs before being bowled out, Sunil Gavaskar describes him as potential MS Dhoni in development & underlines his all-around abilities.

Republic Sports Desk
Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel celebrate after scoring his maiden half century against England | Image: JioCinema (Screengrab)
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In the third Test between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, the Englishmen appear to have regained their pace, putting up a decent batting effort. Team India was unable to capitalise on early bowling opportunities, and the absence of Jasprit Bumrah appears to have had an impact. But Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel held Team India's hopes up high. The wicketkeeper-batter launched an onslaught against the Englishmen and secured a half-century on Day 3 of the fourth match of the IND vs ENG series. His resilience on the pitch received immense praise, and veteran cricket Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on the batter. 

Also Read: India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

Dhruv Jurel receives the MS Dhoni remark after hitting his maiden fifty against England

Dhruv Jurel was one of the stalwarts that troubled the visitors. While the rest of the host team's players fell rather early, Jurel held his stance and put up his career-best score. As the team began from 219 on Day 3, he propelled India to 307 but fell short of just ten runs from his maiden century as he scored 90 runs. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was on commentary duty, applauded Dhruv Jurel's skills in his maiden Test series for Team India.

Advertisement

“Of course, he has batted well, but his keeping, his work behind the stumps has been equally brilliant. Just by looking at his game awareness, I want to say that he is another MS Dhoni in the making. I know there can never be another MSD but you know the presence of mind that he has, MSD also when he started, it was that. And Jurel has that game awareness. Street-smart cricketer," Gavaskar said.  

India's Dhruv Jurel in action at the 4th IND vs ENG Test Match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi | Image: BCCI

Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav kept England at bay for the majority of the opening session on the third day, having done likewise in the final session of the second day evening. Jurel and Kuldeep put up 76 crucial runs for the eighth wicket while consuming 202 deliveries to soothe Team India's concerns after the home team lost a portion of their batting line-up without making any substantial gains on day two.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Give HUGE amount of credit': Alastair Cook hails ENG's selection for Bashir, Hartley for India tour

But after being bowled for 307 at lunch, India reduced England's first-inning lead to 46 runs, with a determined Dhruv Jurel falling ten runs short of his first Test century.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

16 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

16 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

16 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

16 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

16 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

16 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Refreshing Summer Detox Drinks To Revitalise Your Body

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  2. A Very Divine Experience: PM Modi Explores Submerged City of Dwarka

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. DLF plans to launch properties worth Rs 80,000 crore in next 4 years

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. AISSEE 2024 answer key released for Sainik School Exam

    Education11 minutes ago

  5. Aamir Says His Films Don't Just Have A Social Message

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo