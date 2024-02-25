Advertisement

In the third Test between India and England at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, the Englishmen appear to have regained their pace, putting up a decent batting effort. Team India was unable to capitalise on early bowling opportunities, and the absence of Jasprit Bumrah appears to have had an impact. But Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel held Team India's hopes up high. The wicketkeeper-batter launched an onslaught against the Englishmen and secured a half-century on Day 3 of the fourth match of the IND vs ENG series. His resilience on the pitch received immense praise, and veteran cricket Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on the batter.

Dhruv Jurel receives the MS Dhoni remark after hitting his maiden fifty against England

Dhruv Jurel was one of the stalwarts that troubled the visitors. While the rest of the host team's players fell rather early, Jurel held his stance and put up his career-best score. As the team began from 219 on Day 3, he propelled India to 307 but fell short of just ten runs from his maiden century as he scored 90 runs. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was on commentary duty, applauded Dhruv Jurel's skills in his maiden Test series for Team India.

“Of course, he has batted well, but his keeping, his work behind the stumps has been equally brilliant. Just by looking at his game awareness, I want to say that he is another MS Dhoni in the making. I know there can never be another MSD but you know the presence of mind that he has, MSD also when he started, it was that. And Jurel has that game awareness. Street-smart cricketer," Gavaskar said.

Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav kept England at bay for the majority of the opening session on the third day, having done likewise in the final session of the second day evening. Jurel and Kuldeep put up 76 crucial runs for the eighth wicket while consuming 202 deliveries to soothe Team India's concerns after the home team lost a portion of their batting line-up without making any substantial gains on day two.

But after being bowled for 307 at lunch, India reduced England's first-inning lead to 46 runs, with a determined Dhruv Jurel falling ten runs short of his first Test century.