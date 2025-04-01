Nita Ambani-Rohit Sharma's Intense Chat After MI Star's Poor Outing vs KKR in IPL 2025 Sparks Speculations | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2025, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians may have gone on to win the match, but Rohit Sharma 's form remains a concern for the five-time champions. Rohit scored merely b13 off 12 balls before he perished on Monday against Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede stadium.

Andre Russell picked up the crucial wicket to give Kolkata hope at that point. But eventually, Kolkata went on to lose the match by eight wickets. It was a resounding win for MI which helped them open their account after two losses.

But what stole the limelight was MI owner Nita Ambani's intense chat with Rohit. The two had a long chat after the game was over and that has now made fans speculate. The clip of the incident surfaced on social space and has since gone viral.

Meanwhile, Mumbai were clinical against Kolkata. Playing their first home game, MI did not let their fans down. They bundled out the defending champions for 116 and then gunned down the paltry target in 12.5 overs. For MI, Ashwani Kumar was the star of the show. The young pacer picked up four wickets. He was also adjudicated the player of the match for his wonderful spell of fast bowling.

‘Big thing for me’

"It's a big thing for me to get this opportunity and get the Man of the Match. My native place is in Mohali district. Has taken a lot of hard work and by God's grace I'm here. I had full confidence but still there's always nervousness before a game. Whatever opportunities I get, will make people proud back home," Ashwani said at the post-match presentation.