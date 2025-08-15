Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Hundred 2025 On TV And Online

The Hundred 2025: Northern Superchargers will face off against Birmingham Phoenix in the 14th match of the ongoing The Hundred 2025, at Headingley in Leeds, on Friday, August 15th.

The match between the Superchargers and Phoenix will kick off at 11 PM IST.

Northern Superchargers are holding the fourth place on the standings with eight points and have a net run rate of +0.202. As of now, the Superchargers have played three matches and clinched two wins, and conceded one defeat.

The Northern Superchargers will be coming into this fixture with full confidence after clinching a three-wicket win against Southern Brave.

Liam Livingstone is leading the Northern-based franchise in the ongoing tournament.

On the other hand, Birmingham Phoenix have displayed a sloppy performance in the ongoing edition of the tournament. The Birmingham-based franchise hold the seventh place on the standings with four points and have a net run rate of -1.074.

After playing three matches so far in The Hundred 2025, Birmingham Phoenix have sealed just one win and suffered two defeats. However, Phoenix will be confident as they enter this fixture after clinching a four-wicket victory against Oval Invincibles.

