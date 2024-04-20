Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings came in strong but LSG had the determination to bounce back from the string of losses that they had in the IPL 2024 season. At their home game, Lucknow pulled off a solid comeback in the season after they took out the Super Kings. KL Rahul's grit was on display as he put the Super Giants into the driver's seat. Despite MS Dhoni's gripping cameo and Ravindra Jadeja's half century, the home team came back strong in the competition. The Lucknow Super Giants may have emerged as the victor of the competition at Ekana Sports City. But they were found guilty of a major code violation, and both skippers have been fined.

LSG vs DC match flagged by IPL, skippers KL Rahul & Ruturaj Gaikwad found guilty of code breach

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and his Chennai Super Kings counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad have been fined Rs 12 lakh each as their teams maintained a slow over rate in their Indian Premier League match here.

Playing at home, LSG beat defending champions CSK by eights wickets in the match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

As it was the teams first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, both Rahul and Ruturaj were fined 12 lakh, an IPL statement read.

For the first time in the IPL 2024 season, two captains have been fined for an over rate offence.

On a slow ground, openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock struck elegant fifties. They then led the Lucknow Super Giants to an easy eight-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

When asked to bat first, MS Dhoni (28 off 9) and Mooen Ali (30 off 20) went on a six-hitting rampage, taking CSK to a formidable 176 for six. Ravindra Jadeja responded with a strong, undefeated 57.

The match-winning combination of 134 between Rahul (82) and De Kock (54), the greatest partnership for any wicket at the Ekana Stadium, was played with authority by the opposition as LSG scored 180 for 2 in 19 overs to overcome a two-match setback and solidify their place in the standings.

(With PTI Inputs)