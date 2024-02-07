Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 20:31 IST

Not Virat or Rohit Sharma, ICC decides to name another India star as captain of Team of the Year

ICC recently came up with the T20I Team of the Year. Four Indians made it to the squad, and Indian has been picked as the captain of the unit.

Prateek Arya
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

ICC has announced the T20I Team of the Year for the year 2023. The top body of cricket has picked up eleven cricketers from different nationalities to bring out a formidable side. A total of four Indians have made it to the side and the chosen leader of the unit is also a prominent member of the Indian T20 squad.

3 things you need to know

  • ICC announced the T20I Team of the Year
  • A total of four Indians have made it to the 
  • No player from Australia could fetch a spot in ICC's team

Also Read | BCCI's cryptic statement on Virat Kohli kickstarts speculation

Advertisement

ICC announces T20I team of the year

Since Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma haven't featured in a T20I in the entirety of 2023, therefore, both aren't a part of the side built by ICC. Paying heed to those who are, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who announced his arrival in the international space in the most impressive way has received the opener's spot. Besides Jaiswal, No.1 ranked T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav has received his deserved spot. SKY is also selected as the captain of the team. Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh have been added in the bowling arsenal of the team. 

Advertisement

Aside from four Indians, there are two players from Zimbabwe, one apiece from England, New Zealand, Uganda, Ireland, and West Indies. 

Image: ICC.CRICKET.COM

Here's the entire T20I Team of the year:

Advertisement
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Phil Salt
  • Nicholas Pooran (wk) 
  • Surakumar Yadav (C)
  • Mark Chapman
  • Sikandar Raza
  • Alpesh Ramjani
  • Mark Adair
  • Ravi Bishnoi 
  • Richard Ngarava
  • Arshdeep Singh

Also Read | Misbah's taunt to Shoaib Malik over 'away from family' remark

Advertisement

Next T20 assignment for India

After securing a 3-0 win over Afghanistan, India have ended the T20I assignment for the time being. The next big project in front of Team India is the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which is slated to start on June 1, 2024. Thus, the only practice that Indian players would get will be through IPL 2024. Leaving T20 aside, India is scheduled to face England in the first Test of the 5-match series on January 25, 2024. 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gen Z financial trends

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. How airlines are responding to Boeing 737 MAX 9 incident

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. India's Davis Cup heroes to headlines Bengaluru Open 2024

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  4. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. Indian-origin Australian senator, takes oath on the Bhagavad Gita

    Videos14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement