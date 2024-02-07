Advertisement

ICC has announced the T20I Team of the Year for the year 2023. The top body of cricket has picked up eleven cricketers from different nationalities to bring out a formidable side. A total of four Indians have made it to the side and the chosen leader of the unit is also a prominent member of the Indian T20 squad.

3 things you need to know

ICC announced the T20I Team of the Year

A total of four Indians have made it to the

No player from Australia could fetch a spot in ICC's team

ICC announces T20I team of the year

Since Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma haven't featured in a T20I in the entirety of 2023, therefore, both aren't a part of the side built by ICC. Paying heed to those who are, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who announced his arrival in the international space in the most impressive way has received the opener's spot. Besides Jaiswal, No.1 ranked T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav has received his deserved spot. SKY is also selected as the captain of the team. Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh have been added in the bowling arsenal of the team.

Aside from four Indians, there are two players from Zimbabwe, one apiece from England, New Zealand, Uganda, Ireland, and West Indies.

Image: ICC.CRICKET.COM

Here's the entire T20I Team of the year:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Phil Salt

Nicholas Pooran (wk)

Surakumar Yadav (C)

Mark Chapman

Sikandar Raza

Alpesh Ramjani

Mark Adair

Ravi Bishnoi

Richard Ngarava

Arshdeep Singh

Next T20 assignment for India

After securing a 3-0 win over Afghanistan, India have ended the T20I assignment for the time being. The next big project in front of Team India is the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which is slated to start on June 1, 2024. Thus, the only practice that Indian players would get will be through IPL 2024. Leaving T20 aside, India is scheduled to face England in the first Test of the 5-match series on January 25, 2024.