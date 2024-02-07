Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 20:31 IST
Not Virat or Rohit Sharma, ICC decides to name another India star as captain of Team of the Year
ICC recently came up with the T20I Team of the Year. Four Indians made it to the squad, and Indian has been picked as the captain of the unit.
- Sports
- 2 min read
ICC has announced the T20I Team of the Year for the year 2023. The top body of cricket has picked up eleven cricketers from different nationalities to bring out a formidable side. A total of four Indians have made it to the side and the chosen leader of the unit is also a prominent member of the Indian T20 squad.
3 things you need to know
- ICC announced the T20I Team of the Year
- A total of four Indians have made it to the
- No player from Australia could fetch a spot in ICC's team
ICC announces T20I team of the year
Since Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma haven't featured in a T20I in the entirety of 2023, therefore, both aren't a part of the side built by ICC. Paying heed to those who are, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who announced his arrival in the international space in the most impressive way has received the opener's spot. Besides Jaiswal, No.1 ranked T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav has received his deserved spot. SKY is also selected as the captain of the team. Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh have been added in the bowling arsenal of the team.
Aside from four Indians, there are two players from Zimbabwe, one apiece from England, New Zealand, Uganda, Ireland, and West Indies.
Here's the entire T20I Team of the year:
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Phil Salt
- Nicholas Pooran (wk)
- Surakumar Yadav (C)
- Mark Chapman
- Sikandar Raza
- Alpesh Ramjani
- Mark Adair
- Ravi Bishnoi
- Richard Ngarava
- Arshdeep Singh
Next T20 assignment for India
After securing a 3-0 win over Afghanistan, India have ended the T20I assignment for the time being. The next big project in front of Team India is the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which is slated to start on June 1, 2024. Thus, the only practice that Indian players would get will be through IPL 2024. Leaving T20 aside, India is scheduled to face England in the first Test of the 5-match series on January 25, 2024.
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 19:54 IST
