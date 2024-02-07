Advertisement

On Sunday, Sania Mirza's family confirmed the separation of the Indian tennis icon and Shoaib Malik, following the Pakistani cricketer's announcement of his third marriage with actor Sana Javed. This development concludes their high-profile union, which had garnered significant attention from sports enthusiasts in both countries.

Misbah-ul-Haq attacks Shoaib Malik over 'family issue'; old video goes viral following separation from Sania Mirza

Despite Sania Mirza's desire for quiet and a stop to speculation, social media has been flooded with comments and opinions about the split of experienced Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza. The 41-year-old cricketer recently revealed his marriage to prominent Pakistani actress Sana Javed, which sparked considerable debate on platforms like ‌X and Instagram.

During the internet debate, an old video surfaced showing former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq insulting Shoaib Malik about "family issues" on a cricket talk program. The video gained popularity with the announcement of Malik's recent marriage.

On Saturday afternoon, Shoaib Malik posted images of his wedding ceremony with Sana Javed on X, with the caption: "And we created you in pairs." Sana Javed, the Pyaare Afzal actress, also shared photos from the occasion with a similar statement and then changed her bio to Sana Shoaib Malik, confirming their marriage.

The major news of Shoaib Malik's marriage to Sana Javed came amid swirling rumours about his split with Sania Mirza. While social media conversations persisted, the six-time Grand Slam winner and her management released an official statement on Sunday, stating that they “have been divorced for a few months now.”

Although the precise chronology of the strain in Malik and Sania's marriage is unknown, social media users discovered a video indicating probable problems in their relationship in 2022. The footage, shot on the sets of Pakistan's famed cricket debate show 'The Pavilion' during the 2022 T20 World Cup, showed an off-air encounter. Malik, who was on the panel with the renowned Wasim Akram, commented that he appeared delighted since he was away from his family. Misbah-ul-Haq responded with a taunt: “If a person has a problem in their personal life, they assume everyone else does too.”

This came after Shoaib Malik said that Misbah seems to be happy as he is ‘away from family’.

Malik resumed competitive cricket in the current Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024, representing Fortune Barishal, just a day after his marriage was announced.