NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI: Pitch Report, Predicted XIs, Squads, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

Updated April 1st 2025, 17:55 IST
New Zealand will host Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. The Kiwis are leading the series 1-0, having defeated Pakistan by 73 runs in the 1st ODI. After losing the T20I series, he visitors would be determined to get their hand on the ODI series.
The Seddon Park Pitch has traditionally assisted the pacers as they can generate sufficient bounce from the surface. Batters will also get to play fluent strokes, and the team bating first can post a good total if they manageto encounter the few early overs.
A total of 120 ODI matches have been played between the two teams. New Zealand have won 55 games while Pakistan have secured 61 victories. Three matches had no results while one match was tied.
New Zealand - Will Young, Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Muhammad Abbas, Michael Bracewell (C), Mitchell Hay (WK), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Will O'Rourke.
Pakistan - Abdullah Shafique, Usman Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Agha Salman Ali, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali.
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir.
The 2nd ODI match between New Zealand and Pakistan will have a live broadcast on the Sony Sports network, while the live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. The match will start at 3:30 AM IST on April 2.
