ODI WC Final Vibes Strike Again RCB Falters to PBKS’ Fierce Bowling Attack! Rajat Patidar's Side Lost 9 Wickets, Scored 190

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: A shaky performance from RCB's batting unit may give them déjà vu from the ODI World Cup Final after the Rajat Patidar-led side delivered an underwhelming performance at the summit clash. At the Narendra Modi Stadium, Bengaluru was put in to bat first and they were struggling from the beginning. On the contrary, Punjab Kings looked spot-on as they ticked off nine wickets to gain a chokehold on RCB.

RCB Fail To Gain Momentum, Restricted At 190 Runs

For the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, openers Phil Salt opened strongly with a flurry of boundaries as Virat Kohli paired alongside him as openers. But Salt lost his wicket early on, putting the pressure on Virat. But he failed to showcase his style, as he barely took risks in the game. Mayank Agarwal looked firm as he went on to score 24 before his dismissal. Even skipper Rajat Patidar came in with intent, but he couldn't last long after being dismissed at 26.

Liam Livingstone was dismissed at 25 after being trapped in an LBW. Even though Jitesh Sharma went a bit unorthodox with his shots, he was bowled out by Vyshak. The lower order went on to tumble after Romario Shepherd's dismissal as Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also failed to withstand the pressure. RCB were restricted under 200 on a track which has been sluggish throughout the play.

Punjab Kings Deliver A Spectacular Outing With The Ball

Punjab Kings' tactical bowling approach kept the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the edge. Two three-wicket hauls changed the pace as all PBKS' bowlers picked up at least a wicket. Kyle Jamieson, in particular, looked spot on with his wickets as his ferocious celebration after Phil Salt's dismissal set the tone. He went on to pick up a three-wicket haul, dismissing Phil Salt, skipper Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone.