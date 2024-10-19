Published 19:17 IST, October 19th 2024
PAK's Noman Ali, Initially Failing Fitness Test, Included in Playing XI After Aaqib's Appeal to PCB
Left-arm spinner, Noman Ali who took 11 wickets to lead Pakistan a much-needed win over England in the second Test at Multan, was included in the playing XI at the insistence of the selectors after failing a fitness test.
- SportFit
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pakistan's Noman Ali appeals for LBW out of England's Joe Root during the fourth day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan | Image: AP Photo
