Pakistan cricket expert hits wife while doing live show on YouTube - WATCH
Mohsin had the nerve to challenge one of the viewers about what sort of violence he would resort to if his live stream was disrupted.
A concerning incident unfolded during a live YouTube broadcast featuring Pakistani cricket expert Mohsin Ali, where he appeared to attempt to strike his wife as she interrupted the stream. The video commenced with a discussion on cricket, led by another journalist Rizwan Haider. However, the atmosphere quickly shifted as a woman's voice was heard, prompting Mohsin Ali to turn towards her and make a threatening gesture with his left hand.
Pakistani cricket expert hits wife on live show
While the incident initially seemed lighthearted, it sparked widespread concern regarding domestic violence. As viewers on the livestream leveled accusations of domestic violence against him, Mohsin Ali stunned everyone by defending himself.
Mohsin asserted that his 31-year-long marriage served as evidence of his respect for his wife and all other women in his family. He had the nerve to challenge one of the viewers about what sort of violence he would resort to if his live stream was disrupted.
A video capturing the incident has surfaced on social media. Meanwhile, netizens have responded to the viral footage, with some finding Ali's reaction concerning, while others viewed it humorously. Here's a compilation of tweets about the incident.
